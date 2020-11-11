Tracking the Tropics: Eta turns into hurricane again; tornado watch issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eta has strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Forecasters issued a hurricane watch for much of Tampa Bay Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Eta continued its trek up the Gulf of Mexico. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Hillsborough County and will be in effect until 5 p.m.

The 28th named storm of the season brought heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of South Florida after making landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the storm was moving off the west coast of Florida, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds along its path.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on a subtropical storm in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and a tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane Eta

At 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, Hurricane Eta was about 170 miles south-southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm was moving north-northeast at 15 mph.

Forecasters say the storm’s center will travel up the west coast of Florida and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula Thursday before moving into the western Atlantic late Thursday or Friday.

Eta’s shift in the forecast models has not been a good one for Tampa Bay. The storm is forecast to make landfall just north of Tampa, and will bring hurricane conditions to the area Wednesday into Thursday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within about 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Bonita Beach to Suwannee River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River Florida, including Tampa Bay

and Charlotte Harbor

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del

Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Rio, and the Isle of Youth North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River Florida

Hillsborough County is under a Tornado Watch.

Eta could dump an additional 1 to 4 inches of rain on portions of Florida and western Cuba on Tuesday, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 inches.

Flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of west and north Florida, and will be possible in South Florida across previously inundated areas.

Higher than normal tides are expected with a potential peak storm surge of 2-4 feet per the National Hurricane Center.

Subtropical Storm Theta

Subtropical Storm Theta formed over the northeastern Atlantic on Monday night.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms that was set in 2005.

The NHC said the system is about 860 miles southwest of the Azores with 70 mph maximum sustained winds. Theta is expected to stay over the eastern Atlantic over the next few days.

Tropical wave

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to the NHC. The wave is forecast to move west into more conducive environment conditions in the coming days.

A tropical depression is likely to form later this week or this weekend as the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea. The NHC has given the wave a high 80 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

