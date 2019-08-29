Tracking the Tropics: Live 24/7 Coverage of Hurrican Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we head into Labor Day weekend, all eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian, which is forecast to become a hurricane soon.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was about 25 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The National Hurricane Center will release a new advisory on Dorian at 2 p.m. EST with an updated location and wind speeds for the system.