Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Gulf and Atlantic

by: Amanda Holly and Nexstar Media Wire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday and is forecast to continue strengthening into a tropical storm as it moves toward Texas.

This system formed from the tropical wave that brought Florida several rounds of storms on Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the system is about 425 miles east-southeast of Port O’Connor Texas with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. It’s moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour.

The tropical depression will continue to move northwest before turning more west to make landfall sometime Saturday in Texas.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday and is on track to become the first hurricane of the 2020 season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Gonzalo will likely strengthen and become Hurricane Gonzalo by Thursday. On average, the first hurricane of the season does not form until August 10.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Gonzalo is about 970 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and is moving west at about 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph.

Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday and reach the Windward Islands late Friday or Saturday.’

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados.

