Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Laura and Marco moving toward the Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics remain active this weekend with two tropical storms in the Caribbean. Both are expected to slowly strengthen as they move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday night and approach the central Gulf Coast Monday. Tropical Storm Laura’s long-range track is a little more uncertain since Laura is expected to move over the Greater Antilles through Monday.

Tropical Storm Laura: 11 a.m. update

Tropical Storm Laura remains weak and disorganized as it moves toward the British Virgin Islands. The current forecast brings Laura right over all of the Caribbean Islands, including Hispaniola and Cuba. Both of these islands are quite mountainous and will slow any strengthening through Monday.

If Laura survives moving over the islands, it will emerge into the Florida straits Monday afternoon and begin to curve northwest into the Gulf. Environmental conditions in the Gulf will be favorable for strengthening. The intensity forecast will have to be watched carefully as the waters of the Gulf are very warm.

Models trends Friday and Saturday morning take Laura farther west, away from Florida. The current forecast shows a potential landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast States from Mississippi to Texas.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Northern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to border with Haiti

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

Northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

Southeastern Bahamas

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

The central Bahamas

Tropical Storm Marco: 11 a.m. update

As of early Saturday morning, Marco will beat Laura to the Gulf of Mexico and stay ahead of Laura through its lifespan. Any interaction between the two storms will keep both of them weaker but for now, the timing of the storms do not bring them close enough for any interaction.

According to the 8 a.m. advisory, the storm was about 110 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico. It’s moving north northwest at about 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

HURRICANE WATCH:

Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Punta Herrero to Dzilam, Mexico

