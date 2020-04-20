Trees on their last limb take a hit and the weather doesn’t help much

CLOSE CALL: Heavy rain on these new leaves 🍁 of this oak tree and a portion that was diseased couldn’t take it anymore. “BOOM” “CRACK.” What homeowner, Amy Massey described as a close call! Just yesterday her husband and two children were playing on this playhouse that is now crushed under this huge limb. She thanks God this happened today and not on a sunny breezy day. This may be a good time with more storms in the First Alert Forecast to call your local arborist or contact Trees Columbus for more information.