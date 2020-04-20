Trees on their last limb take a hit and the weather doesn’t help much

Cold front will push showers and storms out of the News 3 region sometime late Monday morning with gradually clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will remain near average with skies sunny to mostly sunny until our next storm system arrives Thursday.

We are WEATHER AWARE for Thursday for once again strong to severe storms which will have the potential to produce tornadoes and damaging winds. There have been model discrepancies between models at this time. We will fine tune the details as we get closer, but still prepare ahead of time before the event starts.