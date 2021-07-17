Trending cool and wet as a cold front arrives Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast for the remainder of your Saturday as a boundary towards our north slowly pushes into the region helping to drive out high pressure to the east. This slight pattern change will help usher in more chances of showers and storms in the upcoming forecast.

The boundary arrives to the region Monday bringing scattered showers and storms to the Chattahoochee Valley. As the boundary stalls and washes out as we go throughout mid week the chance for scattered to widespread showers and storms will remain in the forecast. With the increased rainfall chance and cloud coverage expect temperatures to be well below average with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Around Wednesday or Thursday, shower chances slowly taper off as a ridge wants to nudge into the area by late Thursday and Friday. This will help decrease the rainfall chances slightly, but not completely. Weak ridge of high pressure doesn’t last long as another boundary wants to slide into the area from east as a backdoor cold front.

Temperature wise expect below average temperatures with most areas holding right near 90 degrees except for Monday and Tuesday. These two days will be coolest of the upcoming forecast with afternoon highs in the mid to low 80s. Could be cooler depending on the amount of rainfall.