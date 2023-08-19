Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying hot and dry today as highs reach into the mid 90s. Throughout the week temperatures will continue to warm up as a ridge of high pressure build over much of the United States. By Tuesday many of us will experience triple digits temperatures. Triple digit highs will linger through the end of the school week. Humidity levels will have highs feeling well above digits.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Hilary still a Category 4 Hurricane this morning with wind gusts up to 160mph. Hilary is expected to move into southern California late Sunday night as a tropical storm. Tropical storm warnings are now in effect for the Los Angeles area.

We are also watching four other areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic. An area moving into the Gulf of Mexico Monday has a 50% of developing over the next week. Further in the Atlantic, Invest 98-L is the best chance for a named storm with a 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours.