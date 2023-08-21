6PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the mid to upper 90s, but feel like temperatures were in the triple digits across the News 3 area. Scorching conditions will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week as many of us hit the century mark tomorrow afternoon.

Even though there is not as much humidity in the atmosphere, we are under a Heat Advisory again tomorrow until 10PM ET. Temperatures will be near record tomorrow afternoon and again Wednesday so make sure to take breaks from the sun and drink lots of water!

Tracking the Tropics: Post-Tropical Hilary continues to move inland this afternoon after bringing heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and even mudslides to southern California. Over the past 24 hours, the Atlantic and produced THREE tropical storms. Tropical Storm Emily has already weakened over the Atlantic into a post tropical low. Tropical Storm Gert has weakened this afternoon into a post tropical depression thanks to the stronger Tropical Storm Franklin.

Tropical Storm Franklin: Tropical Storm Franklin is currently located just south of Puerto Rico and is expected to turn northward later this evening. Franklin is on track to become a hurricane by the end of the week but poses not threat to the CONUS right now.

Tropical Depression Nine: An area of low pressure is continuing to organize in the Gulf of Mexico. Over the next 24 hours, this system is expected to become a tropical storm. This poses no risk to our area but could tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of Texas.