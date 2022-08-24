COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This year we’ve been off to a slow start with hurricane activity as it’s been 52 days since we had a named system in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin for the 2022 season.

Alex started the season off June 5-6. Followed by Bonnie July 1-2 and Colin July 2-3.

We usually see an uptick in tropical activity around this time of year, as we get closer to the statistical peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10. And while we have seen an unusual quiet stretch the past few months, forecasters are still expecting an above-average season.

The next storm that forms in the Atlantic basin will be given the name Danielle.

Hurricane breeding grounds for development in August are the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and most of the Atlantic Ocean between the lesser antilles and the western coast of Africa.