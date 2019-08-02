Tropical air helps us gain rain showers

The afternoon showers and storms are still on par for these dog days of summer. July 23-August 11th is when the dog star rises in the northern hemisphere . This astrological phenomenon correlates with the hot & humid days of summer. And you guessed it, it’s here!

The weekend weather appears to be most of the same with the stalled out draped front across the region, with more coverage of rainfall and storms.

This moisture is all attributed to subtropical moisture from disorganized thunderstorms across the Bahamas.

We will hold the readings down in to the upper 80’s to lower 90s. Sunday appears to be the coolest day.