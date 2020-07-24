Tropical storm and change of wind direction adds a bit more moisture for the forecast

The forecast is on track for an indirect lift of sub-tropical air from soon to be T. S. Depression #8 in the southern Gulf, to named storm Hanna likely soon after the NHC investigates further. The forecast otherwise remains the same with afternoon pop-up showers and storms through Saturday. Readings will cool down nearly eight degrees from this week for daytime high readings thanks to the subtropical air lifting back into the region from the central Gulf and a mid-West trough helping to tap and lift this air back into the region. The end result will be humid and warm opposed to hot and oppressive. And of course our rain opportunities across the region improve, with the nearly 2” deficit since the beginning of June.

T.S. Gonzalo is going to track south of Puerto Rico next Monday and the models are mixed on what will be next. So stay tuned for a strengthening Gonzalo in the tropical Atlantic.