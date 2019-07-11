Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico

We officially have Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico as of late this morning. Barry will continue its westward track and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the southern and southeastern coast of Louisiana. Dangerous surf, storm surge and flooding are expect along the LA/MS coast over the next few days.

For us: The heaviest rain looks to remain to the west, but we’ll see waves of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be slightly below average due to the cloud cover and the chances for rain.

By the middle of next week, we’ll start to go back to our typical July pattern with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, highs will also warm back up to near average.