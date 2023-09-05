5:00PM

5:30PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic this afternoon. As it continues to move westward into more favorable environments, it is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Current models have the storm moving to the northeast and strengthening into a major hurricane by this weekend.

Tomorrow: Another dry day for everyone head back to work and school this Tuesday. Temperatures trending just a little warmer again this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The warm up will continue for Wednesday as highs warm into the mid 90s tomorrow.

Rest of the Week: The high pressure driving warmer temperatures for much of the United States will begin to break down starting Thursday. Heading toward Thursday, a cool front will move in late in the afternoon. This will bring some isolated showers and storms that evening and one or two of these could be strong. Behind this front conditions will dry back out even though the front will stall to or south. Temperatures will cool back into the lower 90s for the rest of the First Alert Forecast.