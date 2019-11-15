Tropical Storm Raymond forms in Pacific

This Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 image provided by NASA shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian is strengthening as it moves west toward the Bahamas and Florida. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says maximum sustained winds increased Saturday, Aug. 31 morning to 145 mph (230 kph), up from 140 mph (220 kph). (NASA via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Tropical Storm Raymond has formed in the eastern Pacific off Mexico and is forecast to head in the direction of the resort-studded Los Cabos area of the Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports that Raymond has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

Its center was about 610 miles (985 kilometers) south of the peninsula’s tip Tuesday morning, and headed toward the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The southern part of the peninsula is a popular destination for domestic and international tourists, home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. The storm could reach the area in a few days.