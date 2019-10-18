Tropical system to bring rain and wind for Saturday

Fall-like temperatures will continue to linger, but the big story this weekend is Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. Shower and storm activity is continuing to organize over the Gulf of Mexico, and we are expecting this area of activity to develop into Tropical Storm or Subtropical Storm Nestor this afternoon.

Nestor will bring much needed rain to the Chattahoochee Valley beginning tonight and lasting through tomorrow afternoon with rainfall estimates around .75 inches. Tonight, outer bands will move into the Valley, and tomorrow the storm will move through Georgia, but the worst of the weather will remain to the East and out of our area.

After Nestor passes, we will have one semi-warm day in the lower 80s before another cold front approaches and brings another round of rain during the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s with the passage of this front with lows in the low 50s and even the upper 40s in some spots.

Enjoy these cooler temperatures.