Tropical update and a look ahead at the upcoming week.

More high clouds are lifting across the region, associated with a weak disturbance that will be responsible for keeping Eta in the Gulf of Mexico and the extended forecast. A weak wave of energy will lift off the coast of Georgia and back into our area for the weekend.

This may bring a few light sprinkles or a brief shower. In the meantime, there is very little chance of rainfall until, the middle of next week when a cold front enters the region and draws Eta’s moisture northward. This front will stall and temperatures will remain from the mid to upper 70s.