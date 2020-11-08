Tropical update and a look ahead at the upcoming week.

Tropical Storm Eta continues to churn in the Caribbean and will soon have impacts in parts of Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Eta hugging the western part of the peninsula and staying in the Gulf of Mexico for a few days. Not until a front moves into the area will we know for certain of the local impacts here in Columbus. As for now, clouds and light rain will stick around until the middle of the week. After that, we heat up a little bit and keep out eyes on Tropical Storm Eta. Stayed alert with the First Alert Forecast team!

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 72° 66°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 78° 70°

Tuesday

78° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 78° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 81° 67°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 80° 59°

Friday

78° / 60°
Showers
Showers 50% 78° 60°

