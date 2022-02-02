Truth Springs Academy visits WRBL

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Truth Springs Academy believes in a “living curriculum.” This is typically not part of any written curriculum but stands equal, in its importance.

The life of the teacher, teacher and student relationships, discipline, and discipling are all part of the living curriculum. Teachers must understand how to constructively develop and foster healthy relationships with their students.

The result is that the child is able to see a clear path forward for their personal development.