TUESDAY: Grab the umbrella, showers likely today

Showers likely off and on today as a warm front stall out to our south, rain could be heavy at times especially this afternoon and early evening. Expect a break overnight and then more showers likely on Wednesday.

A strong cold front will move through on Thursday bringing us a chance of rain during the afternoon and evening, rain could be heavy so unfortunately Halloween looks to be a bit soggy. Behind the front temperatures will fall into the 40s to start off Friday morning and only in the 60s for afternoon highs.

Sunny and cool for the weekend with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s.