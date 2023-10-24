Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Right now, we’re looking at a stable air mass that is not going to budge until a dry cold front sweeps through the region on Monday.

Until then, readings are going to be warmer, rising into the lower 80s for highs, potentially mid-80s in some areas for Sunday and Monday ahead of the cold front.

Overnight lows will still be on the mild side, mid to upper-50s, but as soon as the front sweeps through, temperatures will cool down by Tuesday, with nearly a 10-degree drop and highs in the low 70s.

You may have noticed I did not mention any chance of rainfall, because at this time the atmosphere is very stable and the front does not look like it’ll bring in enough moisture to call for measurable rain in the region.

Stay tuned if this changes, otherwise, we are going into the first week of November in temporary drought conditions.