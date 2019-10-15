TUESDAY: Rain likely, 1-2 inches possible.

Finally! Beneficial rainfall moves into our forecast today with some areas picking up 1-2 inches with a few locations getting a little bit more.

The first wave of rain will arrive during the morning commute with a few pockets of heavy rain, a short break may be possible between 10 AM and Noon and then another round of rain looks to move in by the evening commute.

By the late evening heavy rain will move to the east and a few scattered showers will remain, we’ll keep that with us overnight and into Wednesday morning. Our next cold front will move through during the early afternoon on Wednesday, a few showers are possible out ahead of it but behind it we’ll start to see clouds clear so don’t be surprised if we see sun by early Wednesday evening.

Chilly temperatures move in for Thursday morning and lots of sun will be possible for the afternoon, high temperatures to end the week will range from the low to middle 70s.

Our next system after Wednesday looks to move in late Saturday night into early next week, another chance of rain will be possible.