COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The forecast is finally taking a break from severe storms and now monitoring river flooding. The potential for flash flooding tomorrow and a few severe storms remains farther south.

Most southern Counties, Barbour, Clay, Quitman, Randolph, and Sumter Counties, will be Weather Aware Monday through Tuesday due to possible flooded streams and rivers. Passing storms producing heavy rainfall may lead to Flash Flooding and a few severe storms but mainly southern Alabama and southern Georgia, but we need to watch.

Any severe storms south will need to be watched from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. but much farther south, so for everyone who has seen the heaviest rainfall you are getting a break. Storm conditions and Columbus River Levels can be monitored through the National Weather Service website.