Two fronts will keep us fair and dry in this forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast this week will be a 180° change with no mention of tropical activity in our region. But we will not get complacent because the Tropical Atlantic hurricane season is far from over. We still have a month in a half to go.

Most of this week we will be just above average for high readings but close to average for overnight low readings. So lower 80s for highs and overnight low readings down into the mid to upper 50s until the cooler air arrives for the weekend.

Two fronts will make it through here and these will be dry fronts, so no extra rain in the forecast. We are now at a surplus of 5.55” since September first. Tomorrow morning’s front will not have cool air just dry air with mild air behind it. Friday’s cool front will live up to its name, with dipping down into the mid to upper 40s and highs into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 57°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 63°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 61°

Friday

73° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 46°

Saturday

69° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 50°

Sunday

75° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories