Two fronts will keep us fair and dry in this forecast

The forecast this week will be a 180° change with no mention of tropical activity in our region. But we will not get complacent because the Tropical Atlantic hurricane season is far from over. We still have a month in a half to go.

Most of this week we will be just above average for high readings but close to average for overnight low readings. So lower 80s for highs and overnight low readings down into the mid to upper 50s until the cooler air arrives for the weekend.

Two fronts will make it through here and these will be dry fronts, so no extra rain in the forecast. We are now at a surplus of 5.55” since September first. Tomorrow morning’s front will not have cool air just dry air with mild air behind it. Friday’s cool front will live up to its name, with dipping down into the mid to upper 40s and highs into the lower 70s.