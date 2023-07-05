COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Waking up to areas of patchy dense fog across the region with another day of afternoon pop up thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures will be manageable with readings close to 90.

We are tracking a shortwave of energy that will kick off more showers and storms this afternoon. A few could become strong to severe with a marginal risk outlined for the entire states of Alabama and Georgia. Torrential rainfall and gusty winds will be the primary threat with any storm that develops.

Summertime pattern in full swing with a copy and paste or rinse and repeat forecast through the remainder of the week and heading into the weekend. Temperatures hanging around in the lower 90s with isolated showers and storms. Rainfall coverage does pick up next week as we track more shortwaves of energy.