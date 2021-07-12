Typical summertime pattern continues, but clearing up by the weekend

Scattered showers and storms will continue this afternoon and through the evening. After sunset, these storms will lose energy and begin to dissipate.

This pattern will continue throughout the rest of the week with isolated showers and storms expected each afternoon through Friday due to afternoon heating. Temperatures will make their way into the lowers 90’s by Wednesday.

By the weekend, the rain will clear out a bit for just a chance of stray showers in the afternoon with more sunshine in the mix.

In the extended forecast, isolated afternoon showers will return by the beginning of next week.