We’ll see some afternoon showers and storms for today and Sunday, so keep those umbrellas close by. Highs both days will be close to 90. Good news is, once the sun sets, any showers and storms that pop up, should diminish, leaving us with decent conditions for fireworks. July 4th does look a little drier, or at least less coverage.

Looking at the next 7 days…once we get past the July 4th Weekend, just a typical Summertime pattern with those stray pop up afternoon showers and storms with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

Checking out the Tropics, there are a couple of systems, but the good news is, neither will be a threat to us here in the Valley. First, there’s Tropical Storm Colin, with winds of 40 mph, expected to move northeastward over the next several days, hunging the east coast, but by Monday off the coast, hopefully giving the Carolinas and Virginia a drier July 4th. Then their’s Bonnie, who is currently over southern Central America. It is expected to become a hurricane once it heads west into the open waters of the Pacific, but its no threat to the U.S., and other than high surf along the west coast of Central America, it shouldn’t be a threat to land.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian