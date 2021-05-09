Unsettled pattern back with several days of showers and storms

Wrapping up Mother’s Day on a sunny and dry note, but tonight watch for more clouds overnight and a few light showers by Monday morning. Frontal boundary finally starting to nose its way into the southeast which will bring showers and storms for the start of the week. Overcast skies with off and on showers throughout the entire day will be likely as the boundary starts to stall.

Tuesday we see somewhat of a break in the rainfall action early on, but more showers and storms will be possible heading into the afternoon and evening as the boundary hangs up around the News 3 viewing area. More scattered and storms likely Wednesday as more energy moves across the Chattahoochee Valley. By Thursday the majority of the showers are south of Columbus as the system exits the region.

Friday and the upcoming weekend we see the sunny conditions return back to the two-state region as high pressure builds in keeping us dry for several days with temperatures returning back into the 80s.