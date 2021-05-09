 

Unsettled pattern back with several days of showers and storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wrapping up Mother’s Day on a sunny and dry note, but tonight watch for more clouds overnight and a few light showers by Monday morning. Frontal boundary finally starting to nose its way into the southeast which will bring showers and storms for the start of the week. Overcast skies with off and on showers throughout the entire day will be likely as the boundary starts to stall.

Tuesday we see somewhat of a break in the rainfall action early on, but more showers and storms will be possible heading into the afternoon and evening as the boundary hangs up around the News 3 viewing area. More scattered and storms likely Wednesday as more energy moves across the Chattahoochee Valley. By Thursday the majority of the showers are south of Columbus as the system exits the region.

Friday and the upcoming weekend we see the sunny conditions return back to the two-state region as high pressure builds in keeping us dry for several days with temperatures returning back into the 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 64°
Fair
Fair 0% 81° 64°

Monday

76° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 76° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 81° 62°

Wednesday

67° / 52°
Showers
Showers 57% 67° 52°

Thursday

65° / 51°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 65° 51°

Friday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 75° 51°

Saturday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 80° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
12%
70°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
66°

65°

6 AM
Showers
45%
65°

65°

7 AM
Showers
41%
65°

66°

8 AM
Showers
51%
66°

67°

9 AM
Rain
64%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
71°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
73°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

75°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
72°

KSC Sponsors

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories