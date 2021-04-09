UPDATE: Weather aware into Saturday morning

Tonight scattered : There will be showers and thunderstorms across the region into the post-midnight hours. Most of the activity will be general storms under severe limits.

Saturday UPDATE Storms present 4am-1pm(Discreet Cells): SPC has east central Alabama 3 out of 5 and the rest of us under a slight risk or 2 out of 5, which based on previous runs indicates that there may be some enhancement ahead of this front…Stay tuned for updates through the night.

*We need to watch if any discreet cells pop ahead of this line. That would mean a higher threat for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes before the physical line envelops these cells. The line itself will bring local flash flooding, with the possibility of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes, along the line itself.

Saturday WEATHER AWARE 8am-1pm(Physical front): This portion of the front has more energy and it will push out the stalled boundary or warm front, which has been in place for the past few days. The SPC in my opinion is spot on with a slight risk for this system.

The Masters look good by afternoon Saturday and Sunday too. This is a big bonus for this time of year.

Sunday: The final portion of the front will sweep through and looks to be clear and sunny to start off the week.