 

UPDATE: Weather aware into Saturday morning

Tonight scattered : There will be showers and thunderstorms across the region into the post-midnight hours. Most of the activity will be general storms under severe limits.

Saturday UPDATE Storms present 4am-1pm(Discreet Cells): SPC has east central Alabama 3 out of 5 and the rest of us under a slight risk or 2 out of 5, which based on previous runs indicates that there may be some enhancement ahead of this front…Stay tuned for updates through the night.    

*We need to watch if any discreet cells pop ahead of this line. That would mean a higher threat for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes before the physical line envelops these cells. The line itself will bring local flash flooding, with the possibility of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes, along the line itself.

Saturday WEATHER AWARE 8am-1pm(Physical front): This portion of the front has more energy and it will push out the stalled boundary or warm front, which has been in place for the past few days. The SPC in my opinion is spot on with a slight risk for this system.

The Masters look good by afternoon Saturday and Sunday too. This is a big bonus for this time of year.  

Sunday: The final portion of the front will sweep through and looks to be clear and sunny to start off the week.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

64° / 63°
Fair
Fair 0% 64° 63°

Saturday

69° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 69° 59°

Sunday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 51°

Monday

83° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 56°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 60°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 72° 56°

Thursday

75° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 75° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
64°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
64°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
64°

64°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
64°

64°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
64°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
64°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
64°

66°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
66°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
67°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
69°

67°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

67°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

