Updated weather track following Tropical Storm Barry’s formation in the Gulf

Tropical just tropical and humid, with the latest from Barry. The forecast will remain humid and breezy and occasional rain bands lifting in from the south to the north and this will bring gusty winds along each line.

We’ve experienced one band after another, with a line of showers, storms, and winds not only from the fast moving line but from thunderstorms building.

The heat and humidity will return with sun and clouds between each round of rain bands. The exact position of Barry’s track still needs to be watched if there’s and eastward track for outer bands spinning up weak tornadoes or isolated severe storms.

This pattern will continue through the entire weekend, Sunday may have the strongest winds in the region, readings will climb into the upper 80s.