Updates: Hurricane Warning in effect for Oahu, Kauai County and Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

8 a.m. Hurricane Douglas is 90 miles east of Kahului and 185 miles east of Honolulu, maintains maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Oahu, Kauai County and Maui County.

7 a.m. Douglas remains as a category 1 hurricane, maintains maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Oahu, Kauai County and Maui County.

6 a.m. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Oahu, Kauai County and Maui County.

5 a.m. The Hurricane Watch for Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s latest update.

The Hurricane Watch has been canceled for Hawaii County.

Hurricane Douglas is 145 miles east of Kahului and 235 miles east of Honolulu, maintains maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

July 26, 2020, 2:00 a.m. Hurricane Douglas is 190 miles east of Kahului and 285 miles east of Honolulu, maintains maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain near hurricane intensity as it passes near, or over, the Hawaiian Islands.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph.

10:40 p.m. The Tropical Storm Warning for Kauai County has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning.

Hurricane Douglas is 240 miles east of Kahului and 335 miles east of Honolulu, maintains maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

The track shifted very slightly to the north. It is forecast to pass just north of Hawaii Island Sunday morning at 8 a.m. with winds of 85 mph.

9:16 p.m. The City and County of Honolulu released a potential storm surge model for Hurricane Douglas.

8 p.m. Hurricane Douglas is about 295 miles east southeast of Kahului and 390 miles east southeast of Honolulu, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Douglas remains a category 1 hurricane.

Oahu is under a Hurricane Warning, which means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours.

Hawaii County, Maui County and Kauai County are under a Tropical Storm Warning, which means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours.

Hawaii County and Maui County are under a Hurricane Watch, which means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Portions of Papahānaumokuākea are under a Tropical Storm Watch, which means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

5:53 p.m. The City and County of Honolulu announced that TheBus will resume operations at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 27. Closures across Hawaii can be found here.

4:51 p.m. Hurricane Douglas is 240 miles east of Hilo, 430 miles east southeast of Honolulu. Maximum sustained winds are 90 mph with higher gusts. Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it passes near the islands. Gradual weakening is expected over the weekend.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Kauai County. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.

This Saturday, July 25, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 400 miles east of Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. HST (2:20 p.m. EDT). (NOAA via AP)

This GOES-17 taken at 3:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 23, 2020, shows Hurricane Douglas, right, churning in the Pacific Ocean heading towards Hawaii, left. The storm is currently a Category 3 hurricane but is expected to weaken before it arrives in the state this weekend. (NOAA via AP)

4:39 p.m. According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, category 1 hurricanes can damage roofs, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters of well-constructed frame homes. Trees may be uprooted. Extensive damage is likely to power lines and poles. Power outages could last a few to several days.

4:25 p.m. As Hurricane Douglas enters warmer waters it will encounter stronger wind shear, helping to break up the storm.

3:01 p.m. Bus services on Oahu will be suspended Sunday, starting at Noon.

2:59 p.m. Maui County announced its shelter plan, with seven shelters set to open. Five will open on Maui, one on Lanai, one on Molokai. However, residents are urged to shelter in place, when possible. Maui County also urges residents to conserve water to prevent sewer spills and to store drinking water in case water service is shut off due to Douglas. Residents should prepare by storing at least one gallon of water per person per day for 14 days. Also, store water for pets.

[Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here]

2:27 p.m. The Oahu Department of Emergency Management said, “No need to buy expensive water in preparation for #hurricanedouglas when we have some of the best water in the world coming out of our taps.

Here are some helpful tips to sanitize water post-impact. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/nV2V9smRYc — Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) July 26, 2020

2:18 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard has set port condition ZULU for Hawaii County–gale force winds are predicted to arrive within 12 hours, ports closed to all inbound and outbound traffic. Maui will follow port condition ZULU at 8 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu at 2 a.m. Sunday, Kauai at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The @USCG set port condition ZULU for Hawaii County.



Maui to follow to port condition ZULU at 8:00 p.m.



Honolulu to set port condition ZULU at 2 a.m, Sunday.



Kauai to set port condition ZULU at 8 a.m., Sunday.



Read more: https://t.co/Ew9DddXrj0



Stay safe.#HurricaneDouglas pic.twitter.com/o6z947n5QJ — USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) July 25, 2020

2:07 p.m. City & County of Honolulu beach parks will be closed Sunday. However, Ocean Safety will patrol the areas with jet skis, ATVs, UTVs and trucks.

2:00 p.m. Hurricane Douglas is now about 280 miles east of Hilo and 475 miles east southeast of Honolulu. The advisories remain unchanged.

Costco Iwilei had no lines. However, the gas line was very long as Oahu residents prepare for Douglas.

1:42 p.m. The NWS’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Bravender said that Douglas is still forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches and passes the state.

(From L) Mapu Obrien, Jack Obrien, and Masta Obrien board up the windows of their home in preparation for hurricane Douglas in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 25, 2020. – Douglas is expected to be a category 1 hurricane with winds 74 to 95mph (119 to 152kph), as it approaches the islands this weekend. (Photo by Ronen Zilberman / AFP) (Photo by RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A Starbucks shop is pictured boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Douglas in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 25, 2020. – Douglas is expected to be a category 1 hurricane with winds 74 to 95mph (119 to 152kph), as it approaches the islands this weekend. (Photo by Ronen Zilberman / AFP) (Photo by RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

People enjoy sunset on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on July 25, 2020, as Hurricane Douglas approaches. – Douglas is expected to be a category 1 hurricane with winds 74 to 95mph (119 to 152kph), as it approaches the islands this weekend. (Photo by Ronen Zilberman / AFP) (Photo by RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A worker puts reinforcements on boarded storefront windows in the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu, Saturday, July 25, 2020, as Hurricane Douglas approaches. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Saturday because of Douglas, directing federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Carlos Mozo fills sand bags in preparation for flooding from hurricane Douglas in Hau’ula on the windward side of Oahu, Hawaii, July 25, 2020. – Douglas is expected to be a category 1 hurricane with winds 74 to 95mph (119 to 152kph), as it approaches the islands this weekend. (Photo by Ronen Zilberman / AFP) (Photo by RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A shopper looks at nearly empty shelves at a market as they prepare for hurricane Douglas in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 25, 2020. – Douglas is expected to be a category 1 hurricane with winds 74 to 95mph (119 to 152kph), as it approaches the islands this weekend. (Photo by Ronen Zilberman / AFP) (Photo by RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This 4:10 a.m. HST infrared satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 500 miles east of Hawaii. (NOAA via AP)

1:27 p.m President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration early Saturday morning for Hawaii. FEMA says federal disaster assistance is available to help the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Douglas.

1:06 p.m. Shelter services on Oahu will begin 24 hour operations beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. Some shelters will allow pets and will have Hawaiian Humane Society staff on-hand. We have a full list of shelters across the state here.

12:14 p.m. Maui residents, expect long lines at Costco as everyone prepares for the storm. Also, bus routes will suspend starting tomorrow.

The Maui Bus Fixed Route, Paratransit, Commuter and Human Services Transportation services will be suspended starting Sunday, July 26, due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Douglas.https://t.co/bAddwiZ8Ql — County of Maui (@CountyofMaui) July 25, 2020

12:00 p.m. Boat owners are preparing their boats for Douglas at Haleiwa Harbor on Oahu.

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to be prepared for extended outages.

Watch for downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away (about three car lengths) from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual. Hawaiian electric

Report downed power lines by calling these trouble lines:

o Oʻahu 1-855-304-1212

o Maui 871-7777

o Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461

o Hawaiʻi Island 969-6666

Watches and Warnings

11 a.m. Hurricane Watch in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Warning in effect for Oahu. A hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Kauai County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

Latest Stories on KHON2