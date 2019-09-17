Very hot today, rain chances remain low

Get ready for a very hot day with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s under sunny skies, a few clouds will build in the afternoon but rain not expected. Cooling down overnight but the heat will be on again as we jump into the middle 90s on Wednesday with an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening.

Cooler by Thursday with highs near normal for this time of the year, we’ll stay in the middle to upper 80s heading into the weekend.

Rain chances after Wednesday will remain low as no significant systems look to bring rain to the area.