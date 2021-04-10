 

VIDEO: 1 dead, at least 7 injured in overnight storm that ripped through St. Landry Parish

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has confirmed a fatality related to an early morning possible tornado on Bolton Road in Palmetto.

In addition, he said, there were 7 people transported with injuries to local hospitals and multiple people were treated at the scene.

The trailer of an 18-wheeler, he said, is in the middle of the roadway, along with multiple other vehicles that were tossed around with some flipping over.

He said search and rescue crews are still out working as of daylight.

KLFY has a crew headed to the scene who will provide updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

71° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 61°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 51°

Monday

84° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 84° 55°

Tuesday

83° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 83° 55°

Wednesday

78° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 78° 50°

Thursday

76° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 76° 53°

Friday

75° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 75° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
71°

69°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
69°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
64°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
63°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
62°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
64°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories