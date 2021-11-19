VIDEO: Partial lunar eclipse dazzles over Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) — In case you missed it, we had a pretty spectacular view of the partial lunar eclipse early this morning.

The partial eclipse began around 2:18 a.m. EST and the peak or maximum coverage began at 4:02 a.m. EST. Roughly 95%-97% of the moons face was covered in the deepest part of Earth’s shadow or the umbra.

Partial eclipse at 2:30 a.m.

Photo: Nicole Sanders

The entire event lasted around 3 hours and 28 minutes making this the longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years, and the longest one of this century.

The next lunar eclipse will be on May 15-16 2022! This will be a total lunar eclipse with 100% of the moons phase in the deepest portion of the Earth’s shadow.