Walking on a little bit of hazy sunshine

Moderate air quality this morning due to Monday’s prescribed burns, a temperature inversion or a layer of warm air aloft has caused the smoke to become trapped at the surface instead of lifting out. As we progress through the morning and get a little wind and surface heating, the haze should mix out.

A batch of clouds will move in during the afternoon and early evening, staying dry and mild today with highs in the low 70s.

A copy and paste forecast for the remainder of the week, with sun and afternoon high to mid-level clouds. Temperatures will gradually warm up and we’ll be reaching the low 80s by the end of the week and first half of the weekend.

A cold front will slide through Saturday but rain not expected, slightly cooler for the second half of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

Our next cold front will move in Monday through Tuesday of next week bringing a chance for scattered thunderstorms

Reminder:

Daylight Saving Time begins 2 AM Sunday, remember to set your clocks forward by one hour.