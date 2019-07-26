Warm and breezy today, nice weekend ahead

Highs In the upper 80s to low 90s to end the week

High pressure continues to be in control and that means our rain chances will remain low and we’ll stay calm across the Valley. Today we can expect a repeat of Thursday, sun and a few clouds building in the afternoon but staying dry and warm temperatures with low humidity. Winds will pick up today and will occasionally gust to 15 mph but other than that no big issues for us.

A nice weekend ahead with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on both days, look for sun and few afternoon clouds but again, as long as we have high pressure around, we shouldn’t expect to see significant rain chances. There is a very slim chance for a pop-up shower on Sunday but to be honestly I think that may be few and far between.

Next week looks to be a little bit of the same only temperatures really warm up, back to average for this time of the year with very slim chances of rain.