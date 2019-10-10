Warm and sunny today, next cold front moves in Saturday

Warm and sunny today with high temperature in the low to middle 80s, tonight we’ll drop back into the low 60s and for Friday we’ll be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Our next cold front will move in on Saturday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of it and a few isolated showers are possible along the front. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s for the afternoon but will drop into the upper 50s late Saturday into Sunday morning.

A few showers will possible late Sunday into Monday and then again on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front stalls out to our south and lifts north as a warm front. Rainfall looks to be very isolated in nature.