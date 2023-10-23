11:00PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another pleasant afternoon to start the school week! Just a few passing high clouds and temperatures warmed into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will see a similar set up with only thin high clouds throughout the day as high pressure continues to dominate. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s in some areas.

Heading through the rest of the week, we will continue to trend drier with moderate drought conditions reaching south of Columbus. In the extended forecast, our next chance for rain will move in midweek next week thanks to a cool front. It is still too early to tell how much rainfall we will see from this system.

Hurricane Tammy is still spinning out in the Atlantic this afternoon as a Category 1 storm. Heading through the rest of the week, we will likely Tammy take a westward turn Wednesday/Thursday before weakening.