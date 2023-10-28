Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A sunny, dry Saturday in store to start your weekend. Temperatures this morning started off mild in the mid 50s. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by midday and into the low to mid 80s later this afternoon.

For the rest of the weekend, afternoon highs will slightly heat up tomorrow into the mid 80s. The good news is that lots of sunshine remain in the weekend forecast.

For your Halloween forecast, a cold front moves in bringing clouds and a slim possibility for stray showers Tuesday. Afternoon highs will trend cooler depending on the timing of the front with highs likely in the 60s.

Behind this front, temperatures will drop almost 20 degrees. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 50s/ lower 60s. Morning lows will continue to drop into the 30s by Thursday morning.