Warm temperatures setting up severe weather potential this week

Unseasonably warm and humid temperatures will stick around through the remainder of the week.

Stray showers are expected through the day on Tuesday. With those warm temperatures warming up into the upper 70s, this sets us up for severe weather potential on Wednesday.

Most of this weather is expected to occur in MS/AL, but as it pushes eastward, we could see active weather in our area late Wednesday into early Thursday. As the forecast develops, we will know more details. For now, strong to severe storms will be possible.

Unsettled weather will continue Friday and Saturday for New Year’s Eve and Day as Wednesday’s boundry stalls out. Potential for severe weather is unknown at this time

Sunday, storms will return in which could possibly be severe as a cold front pushes through the region. Specifics will be known later this week as the forecast develops. This front will drop our temperatures back into the low 50’s by the beginning of next week.