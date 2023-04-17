Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A pleasant start to the week today, as highs were seasonable in the mid-70s. Today’s clear conditions will continue throughout most of the school week.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures cool once again with morning lows in the mid-40s. However, readings will quickly rebound by tomorrow afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to reach into the the lower 80s.

Through Friday, a warming trend will continue with morning lows warming into the upper 50s by Friday and afternoon highs reaching into the mid-80s. Friday afternoon, clouds will begin to build ahead of our next front.

Late Saturday evening a front will move through the southeast. This system will bring scattered showers and storms through Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Conditions will quickly clear following this front, leaving a pleasant start to next week. Behind the front, readings will dip back into the 70s.