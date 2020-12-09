 

Warmer Heading Into The Weekend, But Rain Will Be Back!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: We had another chilly start this morning, but thanks to more sunshine and calm winds, we start to see a little bit of a warm up, as highs top out in the mid 60’s for this afternoon.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday, we’ll keep the sunshine around, but temps will continue to warm up into the upper 60’s to around 70. Lows will only drop into the low 40’s. Clouds will start to return Friday afternoon and evening ahead of our next rainmaker..

SATURDAY: Saturday, we’ll see a front approach the area and provide us with a chance of some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two, but nothing severe. Highs Saturday should top out into the mid to upper 60’s, to around 70 in some spots.

SUNDAY: This is were model madness starts to kick in. Some models have us clearing out Sunday afternoon, while others have off and on showers sticking around for much of Sunday into early Monday. We’ll be able to fine tune things for Sunday as we get closer to the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like our next system will impact us by the middle of next week, and the pattern stays active with another system in by the weekend.

Catch Meteorologist Cody Nickel this evening at 5pm, 6pm, and 11pm for the latest on your weekend forecast.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Wednesday! Brian

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

69° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 41°

Friday

69° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 69° 50°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 70° 52°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 43°

Monday

52° / 34°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 52° 34°

Tuesday

57° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 57° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
10%
49°

46°

10 PM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
10%
44°

42°

1 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

2 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

3 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

5 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
40°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
44°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories