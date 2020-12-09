Warmer Heading Into The Weekend, But Rain Will Be Back!

WEDNESDAY: We had another chilly start this morning, but thanks to more sunshine and calm winds, we start to see a little bit of a warm up, as highs top out in the mid 60’s for this afternoon.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday, we’ll keep the sunshine around, but temps will continue to warm up into the upper 60’s to around 70. Lows will only drop into the low 40’s. Clouds will start to return Friday afternoon and evening ahead of our next rainmaker..

SATURDAY: Saturday, we’ll see a front approach the area and provide us with a chance of some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two, but nothing severe. Highs Saturday should top out into the mid to upper 60’s, to around 70 in some spots.

SUNDAY: This is were model madness starts to kick in. Some models have us clearing out Sunday afternoon, while others have off and on showers sticking around for much of Sunday into early Monday. We’ll be able to fine tune things for Sunday as we get closer to the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like our next system will impact us by the middle of next week, and the pattern stays active with another system in by the weekend.

Catch Meteorologist Cody Nickel this evening at 5pm, 6pm, and 11pm for the latest on your weekend forecast.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Wednesday! Brian