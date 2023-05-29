6PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Pleasant conditions for our Memorial Day. Temperatures this afternoon ranged from mid 70s across Troup and Meriwether counties to mid to upper 80s across Bullock and Barbour.

Tomorrow, readings will begin to warm back up into the upper 80s. In the morning skies will be mostly clear, but clouds will build throughout the day.

Beginning Wednesday afternoon, moisture returns to the southeast, and a few stray showers will be possible that evening, however we will not receive any measurable rainfall. Heading towards the end of the week there will be more chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

After a drier and warmer weekend, the chance of rain will return for the start of next week.

Temperatures will cool slightly back into the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday thanks to more cloud coverage and showers. However, readings will rebound by Saturday with some areas potently seeing lower 90s that afternoon.