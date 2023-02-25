Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A few stray showers for the rest of Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. As we head into the evening, we will briefly see more sunshine before the clouds move back in. Temperatures beginning to warm back up today, with readings reaching into the upper 70s.

Staying dry for our Sunday, with only cloudy skies. Patchy morning fog in the morning before winds pick up as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will once again reach into the upper 70s, but some areas may see low 80s Sunday afternoon.

After a few stray showers throughout the day on Monday, we will have a break from the rain for our Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain moves back into the forecast Thursday morning, with more widespread showers and storms that evening and lasting through the day Friday.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into next week. Readings will reach into the 80s by Monday. These conditions will linger through Wednesday, before readings cool back into the lower 70s by Friday.