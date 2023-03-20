Columbus, GA (WRBL)- After readings this morning in the 20s, a warm up is ahead this week. Readings will warm almost 10 degrees each day. Tomorrow morning lows will warm slightly into the mid-30s, and afternoon highs will reach into the mid-60s.

Pleasant conditions will continue into Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be near average as afternoon highs warm into mid-70s Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday we will be well above average as temperatures reach into the mid 80s. These 80s will linger for our Friday.

We are Weather Aware beginning Friday night and through Saturday morning. A cold front will begin moving through the southeast Friday, bringing strong storms early Saturday morning. Once this front passes through temperatures will cool Sunday, but an unsettled pattern will linger as we head into next week.