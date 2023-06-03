Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures this morning once again in the 60s, but this afternoon many of us will see readings in the lower 90s. Some areas may even see lower 90s later today. Staying mostly dry today, however, there may be a few pop up shower this evening.

Tomorrow readings will once again be in the upper 80s, but some areas will still see lower 90s. Another chance for stray showers tomorrow afternoon.

After a drier start to our week on Monday, the summer pattern returns with a chance for afternoon storms later this week,

Temperatures will remain near average through the entire week with reading in the upper 80s.