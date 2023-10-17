Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A pleasant afternoon for our Tuesday as temperatures once again reached into the upper 60s/lower 70s. Yesterday’s clouds moved out to leave us with beautiful clear skies, and those windy conditions have calmed today.

Overnight readings will drop back down into the mid 40s tomorrow morning but afternoon highs will trend warmer in the mid 70s. Thursday afternoon, clouds will start to move in ahead of a cool front.

This cool front will likely move in early Friday morning, moving out by Friday afternoon. This system will bring scattered showers and storms early Friday, but drier conditions will move in for our weekend.

Behind the front, morning lows will cool slightly back into the lower 50s and upper 40s by Sunday morning. However, highs will start to warm back up into the 80s by the start of next week.