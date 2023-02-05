Slightly warmer temperatures this Sunday morning with readings in the 30s and 40s. We will be closer to our average high this afternoon as we warm into the mid-60s. While we do have a few clouds lingering this morning, we will see these clouds continue to clear as we head into the evening.

Monday we will have a break from the clouds, but they will return for our Tuesday. A chance of rain will return to the forecast midweek with the greatest chance for rain coming Thursday and Friday. These showers will begin to move through early Thursday morning and will linger through Friday evening.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into next week. Readings will reach into the upper 60s by Monday and into the mid-70s by Wednesday. Following the chance of rain late next week, we will see reading dip back into the 60s with morning lows in the 30s.