After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s by this afternoon. While we will remain clear through the afternoon, we may see a passing cloud this evening.

We will see chilly conditions again tomorrow with readings in the lower 30s. With winds calming by tomorrow morning, many of us will see frost early Monday morning. As a result, we will have areas of patchy frost for those of us that manage to get below 32 degrees.

We will stay dry through Tuesday morning, when a system will bring widespread showers to the News 3 area. These showers will last throughout the day before moving out in the early morning hours Wednesday. After a quick break in the rain, we will see showers move back in Wednesday afternoon thanks to a secondary system moving across the southeast. These showers will continue through Thursday night.

Following our drop in readings Sunday, we will see temperatures start to warm up as we head into the week. Ahead of our first system, readings will climb into the upper 60s by Tuesday. Conditions will continue to warm as the secondary system moves closer, with readings rising into the lower 70s by Wednesday.