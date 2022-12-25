We are in for another chilly morning tomorrow, with temperatures reaching back below freezing and wind chill values dipping into the mid-20s and even the teens across parts of our northern counties.

We will see readings reach into the 40s tomorrow afternoon before we see another dip in conditions early Tuesday morning. Winds will be alot calmer, so we will see wind chills closer to the actual temperature. Tuesday afternoon we will finally reach back into the 50s. We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into next weekend with afternoon highs reaching into the 60s by Thursday and upper 60s by Friday.

Conditions will remain dry through much of next week thanks to an area of high pressure that has settled over much of the southeast. However, we will see our next chance of rain come late Friday evening from a low pressure system moving through the southwest. We will see showers through the night Friday and continue through the day Saturday, with the heaviest rain moving through overnight on Friday. We will also see a few scattered showers linger throughout out the day on Sunday.