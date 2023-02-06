After clear conditions Monday, clouds will return to the forecast for our Tuesday with clouds building throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will continue on this warming trend with afternoon highs tomorrow reaching into the upper 60s.

Clouds will linger as we head towards the middle of the week, and we will be breezy on Wednesday. Readings will warm into the lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain will move in early Thursday morning. These showers will linger throughout the entire day Thursday and into Friday afternoon. The heaviest of this rain will move through Friday morning during our morning commute. Once this system move out Friday night, we will see more pleasant conditions for our weekend.

Readings will begin to cool back off following the system late this week. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. We will continue to see readings in the 30s next Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will quickly rebound as we head into next week, warming back into the upper 60s Monday afternoon.