The end of our work week will be very pleasant thanks to an area of high pressure settling over the southeast. This will limit the clouds for Thursday and Friday with only a few small clouds throughout the next few days. Temperatures will continue to warm with readings reaching into the upper 70s and even lower 80s for some of our counties.

Saturday we will begin to see more clouds roll in as our next system begins to make its way through the southeast. As the system moves closer to our area Sunday, it is expected to fizzle out, leaving us with only the possibility of a stray shower Sunday afternoon. Readings will reach into the lower 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will warm into the 60s Saturday and into the mid-60s Sunday ahead of our slim chance of rain.

Following Sunday’s system, conditions will clear up once again for the beginning of next week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for Monday before cooling slightly into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Wednesday will be our better chance of seeing some measurable rain as a tropical system moves in from the Atlantic. This system, right now, will only bring showers to our area. This rain will cool temperatures into the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.